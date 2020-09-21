Mass. driver crashes car after swerving to avoid bear

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts driver crashed their car after they swerved to avoid a bear on Monday, officials said.

The Hubbardston Fire Department tweeted a photo of a heavily damaged sedan with a caption that read, “It’s that time of year when animals are on the move. Part of the beauty of living in a rural community is the abundance of wildlife, but drivers need to be alert to them crossing the roadway.”

Fire officials say the crash was caused by the driver swerving to avoid the bear.

The driver was not hurt and the bear escaped without injury.

It’s that time of year when animals are on the move. Part of the beauty of living in a rural community is the abundance of wildlife, but drivers need to be alert to them crossing the roadway. This MVA was caused by a driver avoiding a bear. Luckily no injuries to humans or bears pic.twitter.com/YlwhkXVwxq — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) September 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)