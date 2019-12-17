Mass. drivers urged to use caution as winter storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials have asked commuters to exercise caution while traveling as another winter storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain to most communities on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of the state until 9 p.m., warning of mixed precipitation with snow and ice accumulations.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”

State police ordered a reduced speed limit of 40 mph on certain parts of the Massachusetts Turnpike following a number of spinouts.

In Bourne, two teenage brothers on their way to school suffered life-threatening injuries in a violent crash on an ice-covered road. They remain hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

A woman driving through Cohasset flipped her car on an icy road. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In Haverhill and other Merrimack Valley communities, schools were closed for the third snow day of December. Residents could be seen scrambling to clear snow before below-freezing temperatures move in on Thursday and Friday.

The storm was expected to linger through the evening commute and bring treacherous road conditions before winding down around midnight Wednesday.

Motorists were also urged to allow room for plows to safely clear roads.

Residents across the Merrimack Valley trying to clear the snow before the deep freeze comes knocking later this week #7news pic.twitter.com/YpwQ06fVcu — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 17, 2019

