BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin shared with voters how to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4, and times and locations to cast ballots vary by town. Each community’s minimum number of hours of early voting is based on the number of voters in that city or town.

Voters can search for their city or town’s early voting locations and hours on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

“Every community is required to have early voting sessions on the weekend and next weekend as well,” Galvin said. “This is required by the recently passed VOTES Act, we’re very happy about it.”

Massachusetts has also mailed out over a million vote-by-mail ballots.

Anyone with questions about early voting can contact the Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683) for more information or visit www.WhereDoIVoteMA.com to find your polling place.

