Mass. eases capacity restrictions for businesses amid improving COVID-19 data

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts eased its restrictions on business capacity Monday as COVID-19 metrics continue to improve.

Capacity limits have increased from 25 percent to 40 percent at restaurants, close-contact personal services, theaters and performance venues, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retail and grocery stores, driving and flight schools, indoor golf facilities, libraries, places for lodging, arcades, indoor recreation businesses, fitness centers, and health clubs, cultural facilities, and guided tours.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that this update comes due to improving coronavirus data.

“Since the start of 2021, the Commonwealth has seen positive trends emerge as hospitalizations have decreased and the percent of positive cases has declined at a steady rate,” he said.

Despite the capacity change, the state will remain in Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan.

Indoor performance venues and indoor recreational businesses will remain closed until public health data shows “further sustained improvement,” Baker said.

Indoor gatherings and events will still be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings and events will remain capped at 25 people.

“We know that these restrictions have been and continue to be enormously difficult, but we’re making progress in this battle against COVID and everyone’s hard work and preparation is making it possible for us to continue to step back to what we might call a new normal,” Baker said.

State official continue to urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible at one of the state’s vaccination sites.

To find a vaccination site near you, check out the interactive map below:

