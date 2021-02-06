Mass. easing some COVID-19 business capacity limits

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions by increasing the capacity limits on businesses to 40%, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

The higher capacity limits effect businesses and other locations that had previously been limited to 25% capacity. Those include gyms, libraries, museums, retail offices, arcades, golf courses, places of worship and movie theaters — which will still operate under a cap of no more than 50 moviegoers.

Restaurants workers will not count to the 40% limit, and the new rules take effect on Monday at 5 a.m., Baker said.

The decision to ease the capacity limits comes as Massachusetts has seen positive trends in the state’s fight against the coronavirus following a post-holiday peak in cases in early January, the Republican said at a Statehouse press conference.

The state is continuing to maintain a limit of 10 people at indoor gatherings and 25 people at outdoor gatherings.

Baker also announced nearly $174 million in awards to more than 4,000 additional small businesses in the sixth round of coronavirus relief grants.

This program is focused on businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, including restaurants, bars, caterers, personal services and independent retailers.

So far, more than $450 million in direct financial support to 9,900 small businesses has been awarded. The funding was made available in part through a $668 million business relief fund set up in December.

