Mass. education commissioner pushing to return elementary students to classrooms statewide in April

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s commissioner of elementary and secondary education on Tuesday proposed a phased approach to returning Massachusetts students to classrooms that would have some students back by April as coronavirus metrics continue to trend positively in many communities.

Jeffrey C. Riley said during a Board of Education Meeting that he hopes to start by bringing elementary school students who have been most impacted by remote learning back to class for five days a week come April.

Riley added that he would like to completely eliminate remote and hybrid learning models because medical evidence shows the spread of the virus is limited among elementary students.

“At some point, as health metrics continue to improve, we will need to take the remote and hybrid learning models off the table and return to a traditional school format,” Riley said.

With more than 900 schools taking part in COVID-19 pool testing and the state’s vaccination rollout well underway, Riley stressed that now is the time to start looking at getting children back to school.

“There is no substitute for in-person learning, especially for students in elementary school,” Baker said during a news conference that followed Riley’s announcement. “It’s time set your sights on eliminating remote learning…Kids want to be in school learning along their classmates and their peers.”

Middle and high school students would then be brought back to class later in the school year, according to Riley.

Teachers and staff would undergo weekly testing if students are ultimately brought back.

Parents would still be given the option of keeping their children enrolled in remote learning through the end of the school year.

School districts that are fully remote would have the option to shift to hybrid learning before jumping to full-time, in-person learning.

Riley says he plans to ask state officials to hold a vote in March that would give him the authority to amend student learning time regulations, and make changes to when hybrid and remote models no longer count for learning hours.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy knocked Riley’s plan, saying that he “can’t just wave a magic wand” and make the dangers of COVID-19 disappear.

