MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley plans to ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant him authority to mandate masks for all public K-12 students, educators, and staff through Oct. 1.

The mask mandate, which would only apply indoors and for children 5 years and older, is to help ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wrote in a press release.

After Oct. 1, the policy would be lifted for vaccinated students and staff at middle and high schools only if at least 80 percent of students and staff in the building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.

The mandate would include exceptions for those who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs.

Riley plans to revisit the proposed mandate in the near future to revise it as warranted by public health data.

“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening,” Riley said in a statement. “With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall.”

Gov. Charlie Baker also released a statement that read, “While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated. This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening. Vaccinations are the best way to keep everyone in the Commonwealth safe, and we will continue to work with school districts to offer vaccination clinics at schools across the Commonwealth.”

Riley is asking the board to meet Tuesday to vote to give him authority to institute the mask mandate.

