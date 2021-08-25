BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner announced all public school staff and students aged 5 and older will be required to wear masks in class through at least October 1.

Masks will be mandated while indoors except when eating, drinking and taking mask breaks which will occur periodically throughout the day, according to a release issued by the DESE.

They will not be required while outside the buildings.

It is strongly recommended but not required that students younger than 5-years-old also wear a mask.

Students and staff who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, and students who cannot wear a mask for behavioral reasons, are exempt from the requirement.

Commissioner Riley will revisit the mandate at a later date to decide if it should continue past the October deadline.

