Mass. education officials release COVID case results for students, staffers participating in in-person, hybrid learning models

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its first report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Oct. 2 report results:

District total student cases: There were 60 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. (Andover-1, Attleboro-3, Bedford-1, Chelmsford-3, East Bridgewater-1, Fairhaven-2, Gloucester-2, Holyoke-1, Hopkinton-2, Hull-1, Leicester-1, Lowell-1, Lynn-1, Marlborough-2, Marshfield-2, Medway-1, Natick-1, Newburyport-1, Peabody-1, Plymouth-4, Quincy-2, Sherborn-2, Shrewsbury-2, Tewksbury-1, Walpole-1, Waltham-1, West Springfield-1, Westwood-1, Winchester-2, Woburn-1, Lowell Community Charter Public-2, Acton-Boxborough-1, Freetown-Lakeville-1, Groton-Dunstable-1, Triton-1, Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-1, Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-2, Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1, South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1, Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-2, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1.

District total staff cases: There were 29 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. (Abington-1, Andover-1, Attleboro-1, Bellingham-1, Brockton-3, Brookline-2, East Bridgewater-1, Everett-1, Holyoke-1, Lawrence-1, Medford-1, Natick-1, Shrewsbury-1, Walpole-3, Westfield-1, Worcester-4, Conservatory Lab Charter-1, Foxborough Regional Charter-1, Manchester Essex Regional-1, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1, Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-1.)

Education collaborative student cases: 1 student with a positive case between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. (Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative)

Education collaborative staff cases: 1 staffer with building access between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.

Approved special education school student cases: 2 students with positive cases between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. (Judge Rotenberg School, RFK Academy School)

Approved special education school staff cases: 4 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. (Boston Higashi School-2, New England Center for Children School-1, Melmark New England School-1.)

Statewide total: 63 students, 34 staff members.

