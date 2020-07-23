Mass. education officials release guidance for bus transportation if students return to classroom this fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday released a memo detailing guidance for bus transportation in the event students are allowed back into the classroom this fall.

The safe transportation of students to and from school is a critical part of achieving the goal of safely returning as many students as possible to in-person learning settings, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE said it will support school districts so they can develop a transportation strategy that provides safe conditions for all students and staff traveling by bus. The guidance focuses on the following areas:

Follow the medically-advised health and safety requirements for school bus

transportation Address bus capacity challenges created by the physical distancing requirements on the

school bus by considering strategies such as adding bus routes, staggering schedules, and

pursuing a waiver for student learning time requirements if needed Take proactive steps to promote safe alternative transportation options for students,

including family-provided transportation, walking, and biking, as appropriate

The guidance through collaboration with infectious disease physicians, pediatricians, and public health experts from Massachusetts General Brigham Health System and the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, officials said.

The following practices will be implemented to support safe bus transportation:

Masks : All staff and students on the bus, regardless of age, are required to wear masks at all times. Exemptions for students due to medical and/or behavioral reasons – and

associated protocols

All types of buses must also drastically limit capacity. DESE outlined the following strategies:

