Mass. education officials report 1,095 students, 184 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The results reported on April 15 include 1,095 total COVID-19 total cases among students and 184 total cases among staff.

There were 1,081 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between April 9 and April 15.

There were 175 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between April 9 and April 15.

There were 10 education collaborative student cases between April 9 and April 15.

There were four cases among education collaborative staffers with building access between April 9 and April 15.

There were four approved special education school student cases between April 9 and April 15.

There were five cases among approved special education staffers building access between April 9 and April 15.

