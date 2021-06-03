BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in-person learning.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The results reported on June 3 include 117 total COVID-19 total cases among students and 13 total cases among staff.

There were 116 in-person learning students with positive cases between May 27 and June 2.

There were 12 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between May 27 and June 2.

There were no education collaborative student cases between May 27 and June 2.

There were no case among education collaborative staffers with building access between May 27 and June 2.

There was one approved special education school student cases between May 27 and June 2.

There was one cases among approved special education staffers building access between May 27 and June 2.

