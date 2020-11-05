Mass. education officials report 154 students, 98 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Nov. 5 report results:

District total student cases: There were 154 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

Acushnet-1

Agawam-2

Andover-1

Attleboro-1

Auburn-1

Barnstable-1

Beverly-4

Billerica-6

Braintree-1

Brookline-2

Cambridge-1

Chicopee-1

Dartmouth-1

Dracut-1

Duxbury-1

East Bridgewater-1

East Longmeadow-2

Everett-1

Fairhaven-1

Fall River-2

Gloucester-1

Haverhill-1

Holliston-1

Holyoke-1

Kingston-1

Leominster-2

Longmeadow- 2

Lynnfield-1

Malden-1

Mansfield-4

Marshfield-2

Medford-2

Methuen-5

Milford-3

Milton-4

Nantucket-3

Natick-1

Needham-1

New Bedford-2

Newton-6

North Reading-2

Norwell-3

Norwood-2

Peabody-2

Plymouth-3

Quincy-3

Sandwich-1

Seekonk-1

Shrewsbury-2

Somerset-1

Southbridge-2

Stoughton-3

Swampscott-1

Swansea-1

Tyngsboro-1

Wakefield-2

Walpole-1

Waltham-3

Wareham-1

Wayland-1

Westborough-1

West Bridgewater-1

West Springfield-1

Winchester-3

Woburn-2

Abby Kelley Foster Charter-1

Hill View Montessori Charter Public- 1

Mystic Valley Regional Charter-1

Acton-Boxborough-1

Athol-Royalston-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-2

Dighton-Rehobeth-2

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Gateway-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-2

Lincoln-Sudbury-1

Masconomet-1

Narragansett-1

Northboro-Southboro-1

Pentucket-2

Silver Lake-1

Somerset-Berkley Regional School-1

Whitman-Hanson-2

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1

District total staff cases: There were 98 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

Abington-1

Agawam-1

Arlington-1

Auburn-2

Belchertown-1

Beverly-1

Boston-3

Braintree-1

Brockton-3

Brookline-2

Clinton-1

Dedham-2

East Longmeadow-2

Everett-1

Fall River-5

Foxboro-1

Grafton-2

Haverhill-9

Holyoke-1

Ipswich-1

Lunenberg-3

Malden-1

Marblehead-2

Methuen-1

Middleton-1

Natick-1

New Bedford-1

North Attleboro-1

Northboro-1

North Reading-2

Plymouth-1

Quincy-2

Reading-1

Revere-1

Seekonk-1

Somerset-1

Southbridge-1

Springfield-2

Waltham-3

Westport-1

Winchester-2

Woburn-2

Worcester-1

City on a Hil Charter Public School- 1

Phoenix Charter Academy-1

Ayer Shirley School District-1

Dighton-Rehobeth-1

Dover-Sherborn-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

Mendon-Upton-1

Nashoba-1

Northboro-Southboro-2

Old Rochester-2

Silver Lake-1

Somerset-Berkley Regional School-1

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-2

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1

New Heights Charter School of Brockton-1

Education collaborative student cases: 1 student with a positive case between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4:

South Shore Educational Collaborative-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 0 staffers with building access between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

Approved special education school student cases: 5 students with positive cases between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4:

Willie Ross School for the Deaf-1

Saint Ann’s Home School-3

B C Campus School-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 4 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4:

The Center School-1

Dr. Franklin Perkins School-1

Willie Ross School for the Deaf-1

New England Center for Children-1

Statewide total: 154 students, 98 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

