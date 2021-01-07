Mass. education officials report 178 students, 253 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Jan. 7 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 171 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

Acushnet-2

Barnstable-5

Belchertown-1

Beverly-1

Billerica-5

Braintree-2

Burlington-1

Carver-1

Chelmsford-3

Concord-2

Dartmouth-4

Dedham-1

Duxbury-3

East Longmeadow-2

Evertt-1

Falmouth-4

Franklin-4

Gloucester-1

Haverhill-2

Hingham-7

Hopedale-1

Hudson-8

Ludlow-1

Lynnfield-2

Marshfield-9

Mashpee-4

Medford-4

Melrose-8

Methuen-2

Middleborough-1

Millbury-1

Newton-1

Norfolk-1

North Attleborough-5

Norwell-3

Norwood-1

Oak Bluffs-4

Peabody-2

Revere-1

Scituate-1

Shrewsbury-4

Southbridge-1

Uxbridge-2

Waltham-1

Wareham-1

Wayland-5

Westford-1

Westport-2

Wilmington-1

Winchendon-1

Winchester-1

Acton-Boxborough-6

Ayer-Shirley-1

Concord-Carlisle-5

Hampshire-1

Lincoln-Sudbury-5

Mendon-Upton-2

Monomoy-Regional -4

North Middlesex-1

Old Rochester-1

Pentucket-1

Essex North Shore Regional Vocational Technical-5

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-3

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1

District total staff cases: There were 208 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

Abington-1

Acushnet-2

Arlington-10

Avon-1

Barnstable-1

Belchertown-1

Belmont-1

Beverly-1

Billerica-1

Boston-8

Braintree-6

Brockton-4

Burlington-2

Cambridge-2

Canton-1

Carver-1

Chelmsford-2

Chicopee-4

Concord-2

Danvers-1

Dartmouth-1

Dedham-2

Easton-2

Everett-7

Fall River-7

Falmouth-4

Framingham-1

Franklin-4

Gloucester-2

Halifax-2

Haverhill-8

Higham-2

Holyoke-5

Hopedale-1

Kingston-2

Lincoln-1

Lowell-1

Ludlow-5

Lynn-5

Lynnfield-1

Marshfield-4

Mashpee-2

Mattapoisett-1

Medford-1

Melrose-2

Methuen-2

Middleborough-1

New Bedford-7

Norwood-2

Oak Bluffs-2

Peabody-1

Quincy-4

Revere-2

Rochester-1

Scituate-1

Seekonk-3

Sharon-1

Shrewsbury-1

Southbridge-1

Springfield-1

Stoneham-3

Sutton-1

Wapole-1

Waltham-3

Wayland-1

Westborough-1

Westhampton-1

Woburn-2

Worceseter-12

Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter-1

Acton-Boxborough-2

Bridgewater-Raynham-1

Chesterfield-Goshen-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

King Philip-1

Old Rochester-3

Pentucket-1

Quabbin-1

Silver Lake-2

Spencer-East Brookfield-4

Wachusett-1

Quaboag-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-2

Essex North Shore Regional Vocational Technical-2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1

Map Academy-1

Education collaborative student cases: 2 students with a positive case between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

LAAB Collaborative-1

South Shore Educational Collaborative-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 6 staffers with building access between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

South Coast Educational Collaborative-1

LAAB Collaborative-1

Northshore Education Consortium-1

READS Collaborative-1

South Shore Educational Collaborative-2

Approved special education school student cases: 5 students with positive cases between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

May Center School for Brain Injury and Related Disorders Residential (Brockton)-1

New England Center for Children-3

The Guild for Human Services-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 39 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

Manville School-2

May Center School for Brain Injury and Related Disorders Residential (Brockton)-12

Crystal Springs School-4

Hillcrest Educational Centers-1

Amego-4

Boston Higashi- 2

May Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (Randolph)-7

New England Center for Children-2

League School-2

The Guild for Human Services-2

Statewide total: 178 students, 253 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

