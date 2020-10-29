Mass. education officials report 201 students, 85 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Oct. 29 report results:

District total student cases: There were 197 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 (Abington-5, Agawam-5, Attleboro-4, Barnstable-2, Belchertown-1, Bellingham-1, Berkley-1, Beverly-8, Billerica-1, Bourne-1, Braintree-7, Burlington-2, Canton-1, Clinton-4, Dartmouth-4, Dedham-4, East Longmeadow-3, Everett-2, Fairhaven-3, Fall River-1, Foxborough-1, Georgetown-1, Gloucester-1, Grafton-1, Haverhill-6, Holliston-5, Hopkinton-1, Lexington-1, Littleton-2, Ludlow-1, Lynnfield-1, Mansfield-1, Marlborough-3, Marshfield-3, Mashpee-1, Medford-1, Medway-1, Melrose-1, Methuen-4, Milford-4, Milton-2, Nantucket-4, Needham-2, New Beford-5, Newburyport-1, Newton-1, North Andover-3, North Attleborough-1, Norwood-1, Peabody-3, Plymouth-1, Quincy-2, Rockland-7, Salem-3, Seekonk-1, Shrewsbury-3, Sudbury-2, Swansea-2, Taunton-1, Walpole-2, Waltham-2, Watertown-1, Wayland-1, Wellesley-1, Westborough-4, West Boylston-1, West Bridgewater-2, Westport-1, Wilmington-1, Winchester-1, Woburn-2, MATCH Charter Public School-1, Boston Renaissance Charter Public-1, Ashburnham-Westminster-3, Athol-Royalston-3, Concord-Carlisle-2, Dennis-Yarmouth-1, Dennis-Rehoboth-1, Lincoln-Sudbury-1, Narragansett-1, North Middlesex-2, Quabbin-3, Whitman-Hanson-1, Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1, Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical-1, Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-1, Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1, Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical-1, Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-1, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-4, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1, Bristol County Agricultural-1).

District total staff cases: There were 77 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 (Agawam-2, Andover-1, Barnstable-1, Billerica-1, Boston-2, Brookline-1, Cambridge-2, Chelsea-2, Duxbury-1, East Longmeadow-1, Fall River-2, Fitchburg-1, Foxborough-1, Georgetown-1, Hanover-2, Haverhill-3, Hingham-1, Holliston-1, Holyoke-1, Hopkinton-1, Lawrence-1, Lynn-2, Maynard-1, Medford-2, Methuen-1, Middleborough-1, Millbury-1, Milton-1, New Bedford-4, Northbridge-1, Peabody-1, Plymouth-1, Scituate-1, Sturbridge-1, Sudbury-1, Swansea-1, Taunton-3, Waltham-3, Wareham-1, Watertown-1, Wellesley-1, Westfield-1, Wilmington-2, Winthrop-2, Northampton-Smith Vocational Agricultural-1, KIPP Academy Lynn Charter-1, Ashburnham-Westminster-1, Ayer Shirley School District-1 Berlin-Boylston-2, Nashoba-1, Tantasqua-1, Wachusett-2, Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1, Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2, New Heights Charter School of Brockton-1).

Education collaborative student cases: 2 student with a positive case between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 (C.A.S.E. Concord Area SPED Collaborative-1, SEEM Collaborative-1).

Education collaborative staff cases: 0 staffers with building access between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.

Approved special education school student cases: 2 students with positive cases between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. (The Guild for Human Services School-1, The May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities-1).

Approved special education school staff cases: 8 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 (Fall River Deaconess Home School-1, The Darnell School for Educational and Behavioral Service-1, Brandon School-1, Boston Higashi School-1, JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School-1, League School-1, Milestones Day School-1, Melmark New England School-1).

Statewide total: 201 students, 85 staff members.

