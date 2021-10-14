BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

There were 1,901 positive cases among students and 337 cases among staff between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE’s latest data marks a slight decrease in the 1,918 student cases that were reported last week but the number of staff cases are up from 330.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,560 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 4,034 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,677,864, public health data shows.

