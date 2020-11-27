Mass. education officials report 276 students, 206 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Nov. 26 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 264 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Andover-1

Ashland-2

Attleboro-8

Auburn-1

Barnstable-10

Beverly-2

Billerica-9

Boston-1

Boxford-2

Braintree-3

Brookline-6

Burlington-2

Cambridge-1

Canton-1

Carlisle-3

Concord-2

Danvers-2

Dartmouth-7

Dracut-1

Everett-4

Fairhaven-2

Fall River-7

Franklin-1

Gloucester-1

Hanover-1

Hingham-1

Holliston-1

Ipswich-2

Leominster-9

Lowell-3

Ludlow-5

Lunenberg-1

Mansfield-1

Mashpee-3

Medford-1

Methuen-15

Milford-1

Millbury-1

Natick-2

Needham-3

New Bedford-2

Newburyport-1

Newton-3

Norfolk-1

North Andover-3

North Attleboro-4

Northboro-1

Norwood-2

Peabody-4

Quincy-5

Reading-2

Salem-7

Scituate-6

Seekonk-1

Sherborn-1

Stoneham-4

Stoughton-1

Sutton-1

Swampscott-1

Swansea-3

Uxbridge-1

Walpole-3

Waltham-1

Watertown-1

Wayland-1

Webster-1

Wellesley-1

Westfield-1

Westford-1

Westport-4

Wilmington-2

Woburn-2

Wrentham-1

Ayer-Shirley-1

Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter-1

Community Charter School of Cambridge-1

Community Day Charter Public-1

Mystic Valley Regional Charter-3

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter-1

River Valley Charter-1

Atlantis Charter-1

Acton-Boxboro-1

Hoosac Valley Regional-1

Berlin-Boylston-1

Dighton-Rehoboth-3

Hampden-Wilbraham-3

Masconomet-3

Nashoba-3

Northboro-Southboro-2

Quabbin-1

Spener-E. Brookfield-2

Triton-2

Wachusett-1

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational-3

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical-4

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational-1

Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational-4

Montachusett Regional Vocational-4

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational-3

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-2

District total staff cases: There were 193 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Abington -1

Agawam-1

Andover-3

Arlington-2

Attleboro-4

Auburn-1

Avon-1

Barnstable-1

Belchertown-1

Belmont-1

Beverly-2

Billerica-1

Boston-4

Braintree-3

Brockton-2

Brookline-5

Cambridge-4

Chelsea-1

Concord-1

Danvers-2

Dartmouth-1

Dedham-1

Dracut-3

Duxbury-1

East Longmeadow-1

Everett-1

Fall River-8

Fitchburg-2

Foxboro-3

Framingham-4

Halifax-1

Holyoke-1

Leominster-3

Lowell-4

Lunenberg-1

Lynn-6

Marion-1

Marlboro-1

Medford-2

Melrose-2

Methuen-5

Millbury-1

Millis-1

Nantucket-1

Natick-2

Needham-3

New Bedford-5

Newton-1

Norfolk-2

North Attleboro-1

North Reading-2

Peabody-2

Plymouth-1

Quincy-4

Randolph-1

Reading-2

Revere-1

Salem-3

Sandwich-1

Scituate-1

Seekonk-3

Shrewsbury-1

Southbridge-3

Springfield-2

Swampscott-1

Walpole-3

Waltham-2

Ware-1

Watertown-1

Wayland-1

Webster-1

Wellesley-2

Westboro-1

Westfield-1

West Springfield-1

Westwood-2

Wilmington-2

Winchester-2

Worcester-4

Wrentham-1

Neighborhood House Charter-1

Abby Kelly Foster Charter-1

Foxboro Regional Charter-1

Boston Collegiate Charter-1

Lowell Community Charter-1

Roxbury Preparatory Charter-1

Pioneer Charter School of Science-1

Frontier-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

Masconomet-2

Nashoba-2

Pentucket-2

Silver Lake-4

Triton-2

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical–3

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-2

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational-1

Montachusett Regional Vocational-1

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational-1

Pioneer Charter School of Science-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 2 staffers with building access between November 19 and November 25.

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Service and Training-1

Approved special education school student cases: 12 students with positive cases between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Manville School-1

Cardinal Cushing Centers-2

Hillcrest Educational Centers–1

Evergreen Center School-4

May Center-2

Solstice School-1

May Center Wilmington-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 11 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

Hopeful Journeys Educational Center School-1

Evergreen Center School-4

Boston Higashi School-1

May Center-1

New England Center for Children-3

The Guild for Human Services-1

Statewide total: 276 students, 206 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.