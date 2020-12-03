Mass. education officials report 276 students, 251 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The December 2, report results are:

District total student cases: There were 255 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Abington-5

Andover-1

Ashland-2

Attleboro-2

Auburn-4

Avon-1

Billerica-1

Boxford-1

Braintree-1

Brookline-2

Cambridge-3

Danvers-2

Dartmouth-2

Dedham-2

East Bridgewater-3

Foxboro-2

Framingham-1

Franklin-2

Gloucester-3

Grafton-2

Hadley-2

Hanover-4

Haverhill-2

Holliston-3

Holyoke-2

Leicester-1

Littleton-1

Lowell-1

Ludlow-1

Lynnfield-1

Malden-1

Mansfield-6

Marblehead-1

Marlboro-2

Marshfield-5

Maynard-1

Medford-3

Melrose-5

Methuen-22

Middleton-1

Milton-5

Nantucket-1

Natick-1

New Bedford-15

Northboro-2

Norwell-1

Norwood-1

Peabody-7

Plymouth-3

Quincy-5

Reading-2

Revere-1

Rockland-1

Rockport-1

Salem-5

Sandwich-1

Seekonk-1

Southbridge-1

Stoneham-1

Stoughton-2

Sutton-1

Swampscott-1

Swansea-2

Tyngsboro-1

Uxbridge-4

Wareham-1

Wayland-2

Webster-2

Wellesley-5

Westfield-2

Westford-2

Westport-3

West Springfield-1

Westwood-2

Williamsburg-1

Wilmington-3

Winchester-2

Woburn-5

Boston Collegiate-1

Mystic Valley Regional-3

Salem Academy-1

Pioneer Charter School of Science-1

Berlin-Boylston-1

Concord-Carlisle-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-2

Groton-Dunstable-8

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

King Phillip-1

Masconomet-3

Mendon-Upton-1

Northboro-Southboro-2

Old Rochester-1

Tantasqua-3

Triton-5

Whitman-Hanson-1

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Bristol Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical -2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-4

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-2

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-2

District total staff cases: There were 225 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1.

Abington-3

Acushnet-1

Andover-2

Arlington-2

Ashland-1

Attleboro-3

Auburn-5

Billerica-1

Boston-1

Boxford-3

Braintree-1

Brockton-2

Brookline-4

Cambridge-6

Danvers-3

Dartmouth-3

Dedham-3

East Bridgewater-2

Everett-1

Fall River-8

Falmouth-2

Framingham-2

Franklin-2

Gloucester-3

Granby-1

Hanover-1

Haverhill-6

Hingham-3

Holliston-1

Holyoke-5

Lawrence-4

Leominster-2

Littleton-1

Lowell-4

Ludlow-1

Lynn-5

Lynnfield-3

Mansfield-2

Marblehead-1

Marshfield-2

Medfield-1

Medford-3

Melrose-1

Methuen-6

Milton-1

Nantucket-2

Natick-1

New Bedford-9

Norfolk-2

North Attleboro-3

Northboro-1

Northbridge-2

North Reading-1

Norton-2

Peabody-1

Quincy-6

Rockland-1

Scituate-1

Seekonk-1

Sharon-1

Southboro-1

Southbridge-2

Stoneham-2

Stoughton-1

Swansea-1

Tewksbury-1

Tyngsboro-5

Uxbridge-3

Waltham-4

Wayland-1

Wellesley-2

Westboro-1

Westfield-1

West Springfield-3

Weymouth-1

Winchester-4

Worcester-2

Excel Academy-1

Boston Collegiate-3

Lawrence Family Development-4

Lowell Community Charter-3

Lowell Middlesex Academy-1

Acton-Boxboro-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-3

Dighton Rehobeth-1

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Frontier-1

Groton-Dunstable-1

Hamilton-Wenham-1

Pentucket-1

Spencer-E. Brookfield-1

Tantasqua-1

Triton-3

Wachusett-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical -2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1

Education collaborative student cases: 3 students with building access between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Bi-county Collaborative-1

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-1

SEEM Collaborative-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 5 staffers with building access between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

North River Collaborative-1

North Shore Education Consortium-1

SEEM Collaborative-2

South Shore Educational Collaborative-1

Approved special education school student cases: 18 students with positive cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Hillcrest Educational Centers -1

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School -17

Approved special education school staff cases: 21 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Landmark School-1

Manville School-1

Ivy Street School-1

Hillcrest Educational Centers -2

Cotting School-2

Saint Anne’s Home School-1

RCS Learning Center School-1

New England Center for Children- 1

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School -11

Statewide total: 276 students, 251 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

