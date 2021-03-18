Mass. education officials report 476 students, 193 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The results reported on March 18 include 476 total COVID-19 total cases among students and 193 total cases among staff.

There were 466 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between March 11 and March 17.

There were 189 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between March 11 and March 17.

There were 3 education collaborative student cases between March 11 and March 17.

There were 3 cases among education collaborative staffers with building access between March 11 and March 17.

There were 7 approved special education school student cases between March 11 and March 17.

There was 1 case among approved special education staffers building access between March 11 and March 17.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.