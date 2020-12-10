Mass. education officials report 503 students, 420 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Dec. 10 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 481 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Abington-5

Achusnet-2

Agawam-2

Arlington-7

Ashland-8

Attleboro-6

Auburn-3

Belchertown-1

Belmont-3

Beverly-4

Billerica-6

Boston-1

Braintree-6

Brookline-3

Cambridge-2

Canton-3

Clinton-1

Concord-1

Danvers-5

Dartmouth-3

Dedham-7

Dracut-13

East Bridgewater-1

East Longmeadow-1

Easton-3

Everett-1

Fairhaven-4

Fall River-15

Falmouth-3

Franklin-4

Gloucester-4

Grafton-2

Halifax-1

Haverhill-1

Hingham-5

Holliston-1

Holyoke-1

Kingston-1

Lee-1

Leicester-5

Littleton-2

Lowell-4

Lynnfield-3

Mansfield-7

Marblehead-1

Marlborough-4

Marshfield-1

Mashpee-2

Maynard-1

Medfield-3

Medford-4

Medway-2

Melrose-3

Middleton-1

Millbury-1

Millis-1

Nantucket-9

Natick-2

Needham-4

New Bedford-42

Newburyport-3

Newton-6

Norfolk-1

North Andover-11

North Attleborough-3

Northborough-5

Norton-2

Norwell-2

Norwood-5

Oxford-1

Peabody-8

Plymouth-3

Quincy-8

Reading-1

Rockland-4

Salem-12

Sandwich-8

Saugus-1

Scituate-1

Seekonk-6

Shrewsbury-12

Somerset-1

Southampton-1

Southborough-1

Southbridge-2

Stoughton-4

Sutton-2

Swansea-1

Taunton-8

Tewksbury-2

Topsfield

Tyngsborough-3

Uxbridge-6

Wakefield-1

Walpole-1

Waltham-1

Wayland-2

Webster-3

Westborough-1

Westfield-1

Westford-2

Westport-1

Weymouth-3

Wilimgton-1

Winchester-3

Winthrop-1

Woburn-2

Community Charter School of Cambridge-1

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public-1

Rising Tide Charter Public-1

Roxbury Preparatory Charter-2

Pioneer Charter School of Science-1

Acton-Boxborough-2

Ayer Shirley School District-1

Bridgewater-Raynham-11

Concord-Carlisle-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-5

Dover-Sherborn-1

Freetown-Lakeville-2

Mount Greylock-1

Nashoba-1

Northboro-Southboro-6

North Middlesex-2

Old Rochester-6

Pentucket-5

Silver Lake-2

Tantasqua-1

Triton-2

Whitman-Hanson-4

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-1

Franklin County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-1

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-3

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-2

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-2

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-2

District total staff cases: There were 386 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Abington-2

Acushnet-2

Agawam-5

Arlington-3

Ashland-7

Attleboro-1

Auburn-2

Avon-1

Beverly-3

Billerica-1

Boston-6

Braintree-7

Brockton-10

Brookfield-1

Brookline-1

Cambridge-2

Canton-2

Carver-1

Chelmsford-2

Chelsea-1

Clinton-1

Danvers-1

Dartmouth-3

Dedham-2

Dracut-9

East Longmeadow-1

Easton-2

Everett-1

Fairhaven-1

Fall River-18

Falmouth-2

Foxborough-3

Framingham-5

Franklin-4

Gardner-1

Grafton-3

Greenfield-1

Hadley-2

Hanover-1

Haverhill-12

Hingham-2

Holyoke-7

Lawrence-4

Leicester-2

Littleton-2

Lowell-8

Ludlow-1

Lynn-6

Lynnfield-1

Mansfield-2

Marblehead-2

Marshfield-2

Medfield-1

Medford-8

Melrose-1

Methuen-8

Middleton-1

Millbury-1

Natick-1

Needham-1

New Bedford-23

Newburyport-1

Newton-6

North Attleborough-2

Northborough-4

North Reading-1

Norwell-2

Norwood-1

Oxford-1

Peabody-3

Quincy-9

Reading-3

Rockland-2

Rockport-2

Salem-9

Saugus-2

Scituate-1

Seekonk-1

Shrewsbury-3

Somerset-3

Southborough-1

Soutbridge-1

Sturbridge-3

Sutton-1

Swansea-2

Taunton-2

Uxbridge-2

Wakefield-1

Walpole-2

Waltham-8

Wareham-2

Webster-6

Westford-2

Westport-1

Westwood-3

Weymouth-5

Wilmington-3

Winthrop-1

Woburn-3

Worcester-7

Boston Preparatory Charter Public-1

Conservatory Lab Charter-1

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public-1

Lawrence Family Development Charter-2

Lowell Community Charter Public-1

Roxbury Preparatory Charter-1

Salem Academy Charter-1

Acton-Boxborough-1

Athol-Royalston-1

Ayer Shirley School District-2

Berlin-Boylston-1

Bridgewater-Raynham-2

Concord-Carlisle-1

Dennis-Yarmouth-2

Farmington River Reg-1

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Gill-Montague-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

Manchester Essex Regional-2

Nashoba-2

North Middlesex-2

Old Rochester-1

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-2

Tantasqua-1

Quaboag Regional-1

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-3

South Middlesex Regional Vocational Technical-2

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1

Map Academy Charter School-1

Education collaborative student cases: 6 student with a positive case between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

CAPS Education Collaborative-1

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-2

South Coast Educational Collaborative-1

South Shore Educational Collaborative-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 11 staffers with building access between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-2

Collaborative for Regional Educational Service and Training-2

Valley Collaborative-1

North River Collaborative-2

SEEM Collaborative-1

Shore Educational Collaborative-1

Southern Worcester County Educational Collaborative-1

Approved special education school student cases: 16 students with positive cases between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Landmark School-1

Whitney Academy School-4

Hillcrest Educational Centers School-7

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School-1

League School-1

Nashoba Learning Group-2

Approved special education school staff cases: 23 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

Landmark School-1

Compass School-1

Judge Rotenberg School-1

Fall River Deaconess Home School-1

Crystal Springs School-1

Whitney Academy School-1

Cardinal Cushing Centers School – Hanover-1

Springdale Education Center School-2

Dr Franklin Perkins School-1

JRI Meadowridge Glenhaven Academy School-2

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities-3

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health School-1

New England Center for Children School-1

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School-3

League School-2

Perkins School for Blind-1

Statewide total: 503 students, 420 staff members.

