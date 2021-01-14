Mass. education officials report 523 students, 407 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Jan. 14 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 505 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Abington-6

Arlington-1

Ashland-4

Belmont-1

Boston-2

Braintree-13

Burlington-4

Canton-2

Carver-2

Cohasset-5

Dartmouth-5

Dracut-15

Duxbury-12

East Bridgewater-2

Easton-4

Everett-1

Fairhaven-13

Fall River-10

Foxborough-3

Franklin-3

Gloucester-7

Grafton-5

Hancock-1

Hanover-1

Hingham-7

Holliston-1

Hudson-1

Hull-2

Ipswich-2

Kingston-1

Longmeadow-1

Lunenburg-3

Mansfield-7

Marion-5

Marlborough-12

Marshfield-1

Mashpee-5

Mattapoisett-1

Medway-2

Melrose-1

Methuen-6

Middleborough-2

Millbury-3

Milton-20

Natick-6

Needham-1

New Bedford-1

Newton-3

Northampton-1

North Attleborough-8

Northborough-2

North Reading-5

Norwell-1

Norwood-2

Oak Bluffs-2

Orange-1

Peabody-5

Pembroke-4

Plymouth-14

Quincy-7

Rochester-3

Rockland-1

Scituate-2

Sharon-1

Southampton-2

Southbridge-1

Stoneham-3

Stoughton-4

Sudbury-3

Sutton-3

Swansea-6

Tewksbury-2

Tyngsborough-3

Uxbridge-2

Walpole-12

Waltham-1

Wareham-1

Wayland-5

Webster-2

Wellesley-10

West Bridgewater-7

Westford-5

Westhampton-1

Westport-4

Westwood-9

Weymouth-3

Wilmington-7

Winchendon-2

Winchester-8

Winthrop-14

Woburn-3

Wrentham-2

Northampton-Smith Vocational Agricultural-1

Boston Preparatory Charter Public-2

Boston Collegiate Charter-1

Lawrence Family Development Charter-15

Hoosac Valley Regional-3

Bridgewater-Raynham-2

Central Berkshire-2

Farmington River Reg-3

Freetown-Lakeville-5

Hamilton-Wenham-4

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

Hampshire-1

King Philip-1

Lincoln-Sudbury-4

Nashoba-1

Northboro-Southboro-2

North Middlesex-1

Old Rochester-4

Pentucket-5

Silver Lake-8

Tantasqua-3

Triton-2

Up-Island Regional-2

Whitman-Hanson-6

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-2

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District-11

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-2

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-3

Bristol County Agricultural-1

Map Academy Charter School-1

District total staff cases: There were 355 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Abington-1

Acushnet-1

Arlington-2

Barnstable-2

Belmont-1

Beverly-2

Boston-10

Boxford-1

Braintree-7

Burlington-1

Cambridge-4

Carver-1

Chelmsford-1

Chelsea-2

Chicopee-10

Clinton-5

Cohasset-1

Concord-2

Dartmouth-3

Dracut-3

East Bridgewater-3

Easton-5

Fairhaven-1

Fall River-17

Fitchburg-7

Foxborough-2

Framingham-1

Franklin-1

Gloucster-5

Grafton-1

Greenfield-1

Hanover-1

Haverhill-6

Hingham-2

Holbrook-1

Holliston-2

Holyoke-4

Hopedale-1

Hudson-2

Ipswich-1

Lawrence-5

Leominster-7

Ludlow-2

Lunenburg-1

Mansfield-2

Marblehead-1

Marion-1

Marshfield-5

Medford-2

Medway-1

Melrose-1

Methuen-4

Middleborough-2

Millbury-1

Millis-2

Milton-4

Nantucket-2

Natick-6

Needham-1

New Bedford-24

Newton-6

Northampton-1

North Attleborough-1

Northborough-1

North Reading-1

Norwood-1

Oxford-1

Palmer-1

Peabody-3

Quincy-7

Revere-9

Rockland-1

Sandwich-2

Seekonk-1

Sharon-1

Somerset-1

Southampton-1

Southbridge-2

Stoneham-1

Sturbridge-3

Sudbury-1

Sutton-1

Swampscott-1

Swansea-4

Tewksbury-2

Tyngsborough-1

Walpole-1

Waltham-7

Ware-2

Webster-1

Wellesley-1

Westborough-1

West Bridgewater-2

Westfield-1

Westford-2

Westport-1

Westwood-4

Weymouth-7

Wilmington-1

Winchester-4

Winthrop-4

Woburn-1

Worcester-8

Boston Preparatory Charter Public-1

Innovation Academy Charter-1

Hoosac Valley Regional-3

Amherst-Pelham-1

Athol-Royalston-2

Ayer Shirley School District-2

Central Berkshire-1

Concord-Carlisle-2

Freetown-Lakeville-1

Gateway-1

Gill-Montague-1

Hampden-Wilbraham-2

Lincoln-Sudbury-4

Nashoba-2

Northboro-Southboro-3

Old Rochester-1

Pentucket-1

Quabbin-1

Silver Lake-2

Tantasqua-1

Whitman-Hanson-4

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical-6

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1

ortheast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol County Agricultural-1

Education collaborative student cases: 6 student with a positive case between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-2

Keystone Educational Collaborative-1

Northshore Education Consortium-1

Southeastern Mass. Educational Collaborative-1

Education collaborative staff cases: 10 staffers with building access between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Bi-County Collaborative-1

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-3

LABBB Collaborative-1

Valley Collaborative-1

Northshore Education Consortium-1

Southeastern Mass. Educational Collaborative-2

Approved special education school student cases: 12 students with positive cases between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

Hopeful Journeys Educational Center School-1

May Center School for Brain Injury and Related Disorders Residential-3

The Darnell School for Educational and Behavioral Service-1

RCS Learning Center School-2

Boston Higashi School-4

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 42 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

New England Academy School-1

May Center School for Brain Injury and Related Disorders Residential-3

Ivy Street School-1

Judge Rotenberg School-1

Fall River Deaconess Home School-1

The Learning Center for the Deaf School-1

Crystal Springs School-3

Cardinal Cushing Centers School – Hanover-2

RFK Don Watson Academy-1

F. L. Chamberlain School-1

Evergreen Center School-4

Brandon School-1

RCS Learning Center School-3

Boston Higashi School-2

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (Randolph)-4

New England Center for Children School-4

Stevens School-3

League School-4

Perkins School for Blind-1

The May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities – West Springfield-1

Statewide total: 523 students, 407 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

