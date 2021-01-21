Mass. education officials report 541 students, 397 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Jan. 20 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 507 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Abington-4

Arlington-1

Belmont-1

Beverly-9

Boston-3

Boxford-1

Braintree-6

Brookline-5

Burlington-5

Canton-7

Carver-4

Chelmsford-5

Cohasset-1

Concord-1

Danvers-4

Dedham-2

Duxbury-9

East Bridgewater-2

East Longmeadow-2

Easton-8

Fairhaven-4

Fall RIver-13

Falmouth-13

Foxboro-6

Franklin-2

Gloucester-4

Grafton-5

Hadley-2

Halifax-1

Hanover-2

Hingham-4

Holliston-4

Holyoke-2

Hopedale-1

Hull-1

Ipswich-3

Kingston-3

Lawrence-1

Lincoln-3

Lunenberg-2

Lynnfield-1

Mansfield-6

Marblehead-1

Marshfield-1

Mashpee-1

Maynard-2

Medfield-1

Medford-1

Medway-9

Melrose-3

Middleboro-3

Millbury-3

Millis-7

Milton-12

Nahant-2

Nantucket-2

Needham-6

New Bedford-19

Newton-4

Norfolk-1

North Andover-5

North Attleboro-9

Northboro-1

North Reading-3

Norwell-4

Norwood-3

Oxford-2

Peabody-4

Pembroke-4

Plymouth-12

Quincy-11

Revere-1

Rockland-4

Scituate-2

Seekonk-5

Sharon-1

Shrewsbury-1

Southboro-1

Southbridge-3

Stoneham-2

Stoughton-10

Sutton-1

Swansea-5

Tewksbury-1

Topsfield-1

Uxbridge-2

Walpole-6

Waltham-5

Ware-4

Wareham-1

Watertown-10

Webster-6

Wellesley-7

West Bridgewater-3

Westford-1

Westwood-15

Williamsburg-1

Willmington-7

Winchendon-1

Winchester-4

Winthrop-1

Woburn-4

Foxborough Regional Charter-1

Lawrence Family Development Charter-2

Mystic Valley Regional Charter-1

Rising Tide Charter-1

Acton-Boxboro -3

Bridgewater-Raynham-6

Central Berkshire-1

Dennis-Yarmouth-6

Dover-Sherborn-1

Freetown-Lakeville-3

Hamilton-Wenham-7

King Phillip-1

Lincoln-Sudbury-1

Nashoba-2

Old Rochester-4

Pentucket-6

Silver Lake-5

Tantasqua-3

Whitman-Hanson-5

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical-4

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-2

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-3

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-2

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Old Sturbridge Academy Charter-2

District total staff cases: There were 333 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Abington-4

Arlington-1

Ashland-1

Barnstable-3

Belchertown-1

Belmont-3

Beverly-1

Boston-3

Braintree-16

Brockton-2

Brookfield-1

Brookline-4

Burlington-2

Canton-2

Carver-1

Chelmsford-2

Chicopee-6

Clinton-5

Cohasset-2

Dedham-2

Duxbury-1

East Bridgewater-1

East Longmeadow-3

Easton-4

Fairhaven-1

Fall River-12

Falmouth-2

Fitchburg-1

Framingham-1

Franklin-3

Gloucester-1

Grafton-2

Granby-1

Hingham-1

Holliston-1

Holyoke-1

Ipswich-1

Lincoln-2

Lowell-5

Ludlow-1

Lunenberg-1

Lynn-2

Lynnfield-2

Malden-1

Mansfield-2

Marblehead-1

Marshfield-3

Mashpee-1

Maynard-1

Medfield-1

Medford-2

Medway-1

Melrose-2

Methuen-3

Millbury-2

Millis-2

Milton-7

Needham-5

New Bedford-19

Newton-2

Norfolk-2

North Andover-1

North Attleboro-3

Northboro-5

Northbridge-1

North Reading-2

Norwood-3

Oak Bluffs-2

Oxford-1

Peabody-4

Pembroke-4

Pittsfield-2

Quincy-10

Reading-1

Revere-3

Salem-1

Saugus-2

Seekonk-1

Shrewsbury-3

Southboro-1

Southbridge-1

Stoneham-1

Swansea-1

Tewksbury-2

Tyngsboro-2

Uxbridge-1

Walpole-2

Waltham-9

Ware-1

Wareham-2

Watertown-6

Webster-4

Wellesley-5

West Boylston-1

Westford-2

Westport-2

West Springfield-1

Westwood-2

Willington-2

Winchendon-3

Winchester-2

Winthrop-2

Woburn-4

Worcester-8

Academy of the Pacific Rum Charter-1

Bridge Boston Charter-4

Lawrence Family Development Charter-2

Mystic Valley Regional Charter-7

Acton-Boxboro -4

Ayer-Shirley – 1

Bridgewater-Raynham-1

Dennis-Yarmouth-1

Dudley-Charlton Reg-2

Freetown-Lakeville-3

Hamilton-Wenham-2

Lincoln-Sudbury-1

Northboro-Southboro-3

Old Rochester-1

Quannin-2

Spencer-East Brookfield-1

Up-Island Regional-1

Wachusett-2

Whitman-Hanson-2

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-2

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical-2

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-2

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-2

Argosy Collegiate Charter-1

Old Sturbridge Academy Charter-1

Education collaborative student cases: 5 students with a positive case between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

South Coast Educational Collaborative-1

LABB Collaborative-1

Northshore Education Consortium-1

South Shore Educational Collaborative-2

Education collaborative staff cases: 16 staffers with building access between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Cape Cod Collaborative-1

CAPS Education Collaborative-1

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative-3

South Coast Educational Collaborative-2

Valley Collaborative-2

Northshore Education Consortium-1

READS Collaborative-1

Southeastern Mass. Educational Collaborative-2

South Shore Educational Collaborative-2

The Education Cooperative-1

Approved special education school student cases: 32 students with positive cases between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Children’s Center for Communication-2

Crystal Springs Schools-8

Hillcrest Educational Centers-4

JRI Anchor Academy School- Middleboro-1

Riverside School-1

Schwartz Center School-1

Boston Higashi School-10

New England Center for Children-1

Stevens School-2

Perkins School for the Blind-1

Nashoba Learning Group-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 41 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Clark School East-1

Judge Rotenberg School-2

Crystal Springs Schools-10

Cardinal Cushing Schools Hanover-1

RFK Academy School-2

Hillcrest Educational Centers-3

Boston Higashi School-9

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities – Randolph-1

New England Center for Children-1

Willow Hill School-1

Stevens School-2

League School-5

Nashoba Learning Group-2

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-1

Statewide total: 541 students, 397 staff members.

