Mass. education officials report 572 students, 48 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in-person learning.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The results reported on May 13 include 572 total COVID-19 total cases among students and 48 total cases among staff.

There were 562 in-person learning students with positive cases between May 5 and May 12.

There were 44 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between May 5 and May 12.

There were eight education collaborative student cases between May 5 and May 12.

There were zero cases among education collaborative staffers with building access between May 5 and May 12.

There were two approved special education school student cases between May 5 and May 12.

There were four cases among approved special education staffers building access between May 5 and May 12.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)