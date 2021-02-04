Mass. education officials report 583 students, 325 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The results reported on Feb. 4 include 583 COVID-19 cases among students and 325 cases among staff.

There were 552 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were 275 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were two education collaborative student cases between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were nine cases among education collaborative staffers with building access between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were 29 approved special education school student cases between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

There were 41 cases among approved special education staffers building access between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

