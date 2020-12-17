Mass. education officials report 591 students, 418 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Dec. 17 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 572 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Abington-4

Achusnet-3

Amesbury – 5

Andover -5

Arlington-1

Attleboro-6

Auburn-1

Avon-3

Belmont-2

Beverly-6

Billerica-5

Boston-1

Bourne-1

Braintree-13

Brookline-6

Burlington-5

Cambridge-2

Canton-6

Carver-1

Chelmsford-4

Chelsea-1

Cohasset-2

Danvers-9

Dartmouth-5

Dedham-3

Douglas-1

Duxbury-1

East Bridgewater-4

East Longmeadow-1

Easton-7

Edgartown-2

Fairhaven-4

Fall River-1

Falmouth-4

Foxboro-2

Framingham-8

Franklin-3

Gardner-4

Gloucester-7

Grafton-2

Haverhill-1

Holyoke-3

Hopedale-1

Leicester-5

Lincoln-2

Lunenberg-1

Lowell-3

Lynnfield-3

Malden-1

Mansfield-1

Marblehead-2

Marion-1

Marlborough-15

Marshfield-4

Mashpee-1

Medfield-2

Medford-8

Melrose-2

Methuen-1

Middleton-1

Millis-2

Milton-11

Natick-1

Needham-1

New Bedford-33

Newton-3

Northampton-1

North Andover-13

North Attleborough-3

Northborough-1

North Reading-6

Norton-7

Norwell-1

Norwood-1

Peabody-13

Plymouth-12

Quincy-10

Reading-2

Rockland-9

Salem-6

Sandwich-1

Saugus-2

Seekonk-4

Shrewsbury-14

Somerset-8

Southborough-1

Southbridge-2

Swampscott-8

Swansea-4

Taunton-1

Tewksbury-1

Topsfield-2

Tyngsborough-3

Uxbridge-4

Wakefield-1

Walpole-3

Waltham-1

Wareham-2

Wayland-3

Wellesley-8

West Boylston-2

West Bridgewater-3

Westfield-5

Westford-12

Weston-3

Westport-3

Wilimgton-5

Winchester-6

Winthrop-3

Woburn-6

Boston Preparatory Charter Public (District)-1

Lowell Community Charter Public (District) -1

Mystic Valley Regional Charter (District)-4

Francis W. Parker Charter Essential (District)-1

River Valley Charter (District)-1

Sturgis Charter Public (District)-1

Acton-Boxborough-4

Athol-Royalston-5

Ayer Shirley School District-1

Bridgewater-Raynham-2

Dennis-Yarmouth-3

Dighton-Rehoboth-2

Dover-Sherborn-2

Freetown-Lakeville-4

Frontier-1

Gateway-1

King Philip-2

Lincoln-Sudbury-1

Masconomet-1

Nashoba-2

Nashoba-Southboro-1

North Middlesex-4

Old Rochester-5

Pentucket-4

Silver Lake-2

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-3

Spencer-E Brookfield-4

Tantasqua-1

Triton-1

Whitman-Hanson-8

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-3

Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-4

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical-1

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical-1

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-3

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-2

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-4

Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School (District)-1

District total staff cases: There were 418 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Abington-1

Acushnet-1

Andover-6

Arlington-2

Attleboro-2

Auburn-3

Avon-4

Barnstable-1

Belchertown-1

Belmont-1

Beverly-4

Billerica-3

Boston-8

Braintree-3

Brockton-10

Brookfield-1

Brookline-4

Burlington-3

Canton-1

Chelmsford-4

Chelsea-1

Concord-1

Danvers-4

Dedham-1

East Bridgewater-5

Easton-3

Everett-1

Fall River-10

Falmouth-3

Foxborough-4

Framingham-6

Franklin-5

Gardner-1

Gloucester-2

Greenfield-1

Hanover-2

Haverhill-8

Hingham-2

Holyoke-2

Hopedale-2

Ipswich-3

Lawrence-1

Leicester-3

Lincoln-1

Lowell-5

Ludlow-2

Lynn-7

Lynnfield-3

Marblehead-1

Marshfield-5

Medford-8

Medway-1

Melrose-2

Methuen-6

Milford-1

Milton-5

Natick-1

Needham-1

New Bedford-9

Newburyport-1

Newton-1

Norfolk-1

North Attleborough-5

Northborough-1

Norton-3

Peabody-6

Plymouth-7

Quincy-10

Reading-2

Revere-4

Rockland-2

Saugus-1

Scituate-2

Seekonk-3

Shrewsbury-5

Somerset-2

Southborough-1

Southbridge-1

Springfield-2

Stoneham-1

Sudbury-1

Swampscott-1

Swansea-2

Taunton-2

Tyngsborough-4

Uxbridge-2

Waltham-4

Ware-1

Wareham-1

Wayland-1

Webster-2

West Boylston-1

Westfield-2

Westford-6

West Springfield-1

Westwood-2

Wilmington-1

Winchester-6

Winthrop-1

Woburn-6

Worcester-10

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public-1

Boston Renaissance Charter Public (District)-2

Prospect Hill Academy Charter (District)-1

Acton-Boxborough-2

Athol-Royalston-1

Bridgewater-Raynham-1

Concord-Carlisle-1

Dennis-Yarmouth-1

Dighton-Rehoboth-1

Freetown-Lakeville-2

Hampden-Wilbraham-1

Manchester Essex Regional-2

Nashoba-4

Northboro-Southboro-1

North Middlesex-1

Pentucket-3

Somerset Berkley Regional School District-2

Spencer-E Brookfield-2

Tantasqua-1

Triton-3

Whitman-Hanson-2

Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-3

Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1

Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield (District)-1

Education collaborative student cases: 8 students with a positive case between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Assabet Valley Collaborative-1

Bi-County Collaborative-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-2

Collaborative for Regional Educational Service and Training (CREST)-1

Pilgrim Area Collaborative (PAC)-1

SEEM Collaborative-2

Education collaborative staff cases: 16 staffers with building access between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Assabet Valley Collaborative-1

Bi-County Collaborative (BICO)-1

South Coast Educational Collaborative-2

Valley Collaborative-1

READS Collaborative-1

SEEM Collaborative-3

Shore Educational Collaborative-1

South Shore Educational Collaborative (SSEC)-6

Approved special education school student cases: 11 students with positive cases between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Seaport Academy School-1

Cardinal Cushing Centers School – Hanover-3

Dr Franklin Perkins School-1

Hillcrest Educational Centers School-1

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (Randolph)-1

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health School-1

Crossroads School-1

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School-1

Nashoba Learning Group-1

Approved special education school staff cases: 29 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

Dearborn Academy School-1

Manville School-1

Valley West School-1

Crystal Springs School-3

Cardinal Cushing Centers School – Hanover-2

Hillcrest Educational Centers School-2

RCS Learning Center School-1

Schwartz Center School-1

May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (Randolph)-7

New England Center for Children School-1

JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School-4

Perkins School for Blind-1

Nashoba Learning Group-1

The May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities – West Springfield-1

Center for Applied Behavioral Instruction School-2

Statewide total: 591 students, 418 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

