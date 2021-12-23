BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the last week.

There were 8,576 positive cases among students and 1,544 cases among staff between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths with a 7.60 percent positivity rate.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,060,091, public health data shows.

A total of 1,931,929 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

