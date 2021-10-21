BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

There were 1,804 positive cases among students and 350 cases among staff between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE’s latest data marks a decrease in the 1,901 student cases that were reported last week but the number of staff cases are up from 337.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate remained at 1.82 percent.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,705,194, public health data shows.

A total of 295,444 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)