BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

There were 1,918 positive cases among students and 330 cases among staff between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE’s latest data marks a decrease in the 2,054 student cases that were reported last week. The number of staff cases are also down from 345.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported reported 3,741 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Most of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,653,822, public health data shows.

