BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

There were 2,223 positive cases among students and 318 cases among staff between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE’s latest data marks a significant increase over the number of cases that were reported last week, when 1,230 student cases and 190 staff cases were announced.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday also reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 4,568 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The entire state is now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,574,826, public health data shows.

