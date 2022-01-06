BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 51,000 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the last two weeks.

There were 38,887 positive cases among students and 12,213 cases among staff between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, marking a total of 51,110 new cases, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported more than 24,000 new COVID-19 cases with 22.43 percent positivity rate.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,109,019, public health data shows.

A total of 2,223,943 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

