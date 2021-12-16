BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the last week.

There were 7,223 positive cases among students and 1,153 cases among staff between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths with 5.44 percent positivity rate.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,025,180, public health data shows.

A total of 1,701,821 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

