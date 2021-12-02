BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported 9,909 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff over a two-week period.

There were 8,513 positive cases among students and 1,396 cases among staff between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 5,170 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths with 4.9 percent positivity rate.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,883,161, public health data shows.

A total of 1,169,799 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

