BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials on Thursday reported nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

There were 2,054 positive cases among students and 345 cases among staff between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE’s latest data marks a decrease in the 2,223 student cases that were reported last week, but the number of staff cases are up from 318.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,486 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Health officials on Tuesday reported reported 4,378 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,624,989, public health data shows.

