Mass. educators: No consensus with state on school reopening

The Massachusetts Teachers Association said it has not yet reached a consensus with the state on its plan to reopen schools in the fall.

Educators said reopening guidelines do not meet their demands, which include reinstating laid off teachers, full funding for schools and full staffing.

MTA president Merrie Najimy also raised concerns around the need for personal protective equipment for all students and teachers amid the pandemic.

“The consensus that educators and families have reached is that the commissioner’s plan does not allow us to go back in a way that’s safe for students, families and educators,” Najimy said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)