BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency officials in Massachusetts issued a water safety warning Friday after a devastating number of drownings so far this year. With more hot weather expected, officials are asking everyone to take precautions.

So far, the state police say they have investigated a total of 24 drownings since the start of this year — more than they responded to in recent memory. That figure does not include the drownings that were investigated by local authorities.

“The range of victims whose losses we have endured in the last few weeks shows that water-related tragedies play no favorites. From an infant in Wrentham, to two boys in Brockton, to an adult male earlier this week in Shrewsbury, to the teenager who drowned last night in Turtle Pond in Hyde Park, to Police Officer Manny Familia, who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to save another teenage boy in a Worcester pond – among numerous other victims – every drowning incident has left loved ones and friends with irreparable holes in their hearts and their lives,” said Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher S. Mason.

Officials say more people than ever are taking advantage of the Bay State’s outdoor spaces but, it needs to be done safely. They reccomend:

Swimming within DCR’s designated swimming waterfronts. These areas are clearly marked with ropes and buoys. Swimming outside of the designated swimming areas can be dangerous;

Swimming in the buddy system and always tell someone where you are going;

Keeping a close eye on children near the water. Parents and other guardians serve as the first and primary line of safety for their children;

Teaching children to always ask permission before going near the water;

Avoiding alcohol or drugs;

Drinking lots of water;

Not diving headfirst into the water;

Not swimming during a storm or when there is lightning;

Making sure you know how to swim. If you can’t swim, keep to shallow areas or use a U.S. Coast Guard-guard approved life jacket;

Not swimming beyond your skillset;

If caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline to escape it, and then at an angle toward the beach;

When in a boat, wear a US Coast Guard approved life jacket;

And if a person in your group goes missing, check the water and notify lifeguard and park staff.

There is a shortage of lifeguards across the nation. Here in Massachusetts, The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced a pay increase for lifeguards to encourage more individuals to apply and reflect the important job DCR’s lifeguards do to protect the public. The rate will go up from $17 an hour to about $20 and a $500 bonus will be offered to those who complete the entire season with DCR

Boston officals remind residents that splash pads are open and that they are a safe place for families to cool off.

More water safety tips can be found on the Department of Public Health’s website, as well as tips for safe swimming in natural bodies of water.

