BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Environmental Trust (MET) announced the upcoming auction of low-number right whale license plates as part of its Marine Mammal Conservation Campaign. The auction will run December 1-15 with the theme “Drive with Purpose. Protect Right Whales.”

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said proceeds will fund the trust’s grant programs that protect and preserve marine life and their habitats, while promoting environmental stewardship.

The auction coincides with the return of North Atlantic Right Whale mothers and calves to Massachusetts waters.

“We do have the unique opportunity to see them in their natural environment, but we also have a very unique opportunity to protect them because they come in big numbers and they spend a lot of time in our coastal waters,” said Vandana Rao, Director of Water Policy at The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The MET said the auction features 25 low-number WHALE plates, including #2, #6, #88, #617, and more. They also offer “Preserve the Trust” plates that display images representing the unique characteristics of the Massachusetts’ coastal, central, and western regions.

“By bidding in the auction or making a donation, you’re driving with purpose—helping ensure continued, critical funding for the highly trained teams who rescue whales and sea turtles,” said MET Program Manager Kim Tilas.

To sign up for the auction, interested participants can register on MET’s Auction Homepage, or text “Right” to 76278.

