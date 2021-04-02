Mass. expands vaccine eligibility by adopting CDC recommended list of conditions

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday the state will be adopting CDC guidance that will make even more residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine sooner.

On Monday, Massachusetts will enter into the next part of Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout meaning residents over 55-years-old and those with one co-morbidity will be able to sign up for an appointment.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Commonwealth has adopted recent additions to the list of conditions that cause individuals to be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals with one of the following conditions will become eligible on Monday.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

With this group, more than 1 million additional residents will be eligible for vaccine in the Commonwealth.

Those who have already preregistered for their vaccine will be able to update their submission to reflect their eligibility in accordance with the additions soon, according to the governor.

To learn more about the state’s phased vaccine plan, click here.