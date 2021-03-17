Mass. expected to receive more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to be made available in Massachusetts this week.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that the state is receiving 316,000 first and second doses as part of the state allocation.

About 170,000 of those are first doses, including an unexpected 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state allocated doses are being distributed among the following providers this week:

Mass vaccination locations: 101,890

Health systems and health care providers (excluding CHCs): 99,230

Community Health Centers: 27,450

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 59,580 Regional Collaboratives: 40,370 Local Boards of Health: 19,210

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS): 8,490

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 19,180

Weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability, demand from providers, and obligations to meet second doses.

Providers have 10 days to use their doses and must meet specific performance thresholds.

In addition to the state allocation, the government distributes vaccines to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership as well as to certain Massachusetts federally qualified community health centers.

This week, 106,440 first and second doses have been allocated to the retail pharmacy program and 9,500 doses have been allocated to the federally qualified health centers.

Eligible residents looking to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can visit the state’s website here. Residents can also pre-register for a vaccine appointment.

