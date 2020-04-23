Mass. families with children in National School Lunch Program to receive additional assistance with food security

BOSTON (WHDH) - Families in Massachusetts whose children got free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program will receive additional assistance to help them with food security.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Thursday that they gained federal approval to promote increased food security through an initiative called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, for the more than 500,000 students who are apart of the NSLP as of October 2019.

Families receiving P-EBT will get a payment of $5.70 per student per day of school closure through this new initiative, bringing more than $200 million in federal funding to the state.

The Department of Transitional Assistance and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is working with school districts to provide P-EBT benefits to families in need.

“I’m happy to be working across agencies to get these additional benefits to eligible students’ families,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said. “This will supplement the great work that districts and other organizations are already doing to provide grab-and-go meals to students, and I know that many families’ needs have increased as a result of the pandemic.”

Funds through the program will be issued in the coming weeks, beginning with households with active Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cases. Nearly half of the households who will receive assistance are reportedly SNAP recipients.

The Baker-Polito administration is partnering with Project Bread and the Shah Family Foundation to share information and resources with households who will be receiving P-EBT.

“We know we need big solutions to solve a crisis of this size,” said Erin McAleer, President of Project Bread. “P-EBT is a great example and we applaud our leaders here in Massachusetts and DTA for taking action so more than 500,000 kids can buy food that will help keep them healthy during the crisis.”

More information about P-EBT can be found here.

The Shah Foundation will be setting up a P-EBT page with additional information. For questions about P-EBT or other food access resources, call Project Bread’s FoodSource hotline at (800) 645-8333.

