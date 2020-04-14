Mass. family dresses up ‘Minions’ characters to thank first responders, grocery clerks

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts family recently dressed up a handful of “Minions” characters in an expression of appreciation for first responders and grocery store clerks who are on the frontlines working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bob Joyce, of Braintree, shared photos of the yellow minions, which were decked out in a police uniform, firefighter gear, nurse scrubs, a grocery apron, and EMT attire.

“Thank you to all the first responders and grocery store clerks in our area,” Joyce said in a tweet. “The minions are dedicated to you!”

