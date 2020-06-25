Mass. family thanks President Trump for helping bring remains of loved one home 70 years after Korean War

BOSTON (WHDH) - On the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a Massachusetts family is thanking President Donald Trump for helping bring the remains of a loved one back home many decades after he died in battle.

“We are quite fortunate that we are able to bring closure,” Andrew Redgate told 7NEWS. “It’s a sense of relief.”

The remains of Andrew Redgate’s uncle, Army Lt. Thomas Redgate, are finally coming home.

Thomas, who grew up in Brighton, was killed in action on Dec. 11, 1950. For years, his family was left with uncertainty and letters.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump laid a wreathe at the Korean War Memorial to commemorate the momentous anniversary.

The Redgate family said they are thankful to the president for thinking of veterans who died in the war.

“I believe it was a consequence of his meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong-un,” Andrew Redgate said.

Thomas Redgate’s remains will be returned for burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. He will be given full military honors.

“I think that we should do everything we can to support them and exercise every resource available to bring more bodies home,” Andrew Redgate said.

The return date for Thomas Redgate’s remains is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

