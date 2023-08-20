ALBANY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man drowned in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon after trying to rescue his child and his child’s mother from a fast-moving river.

New Hampshire state troopers responding to a possible drowning in the Swift River in Albany around 12:33 p.m. learned that a family from Massachusetts was on the Passaconaway roadside when a mother and child became stuck in an area with fast-moving water, according to police.

That’s when the father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became stuck in the current himself.

The mother and child got to shore and bystanders helped get the victim to shore, where they performed CPR. He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been relased.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

