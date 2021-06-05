WINDHAM, Vt. (AP) — Fighter jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard will be doing training flights in and around southern Vermont this month, the Guard announced.

The 104th Fighter Wing based in Westfield, Massachusetts, operates 21 F-15C Eagle aircraft “ready to scramble in a moment’s notice to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat,” the air guard said, according to the Bennington Banner.

The dozen training flights a day will take place in the vicinity of Windham, Vt. and each is expected to last less than an hour. Trainings will take place this weekend but not any other weekends in June, the air guard said. The flights will happen between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

