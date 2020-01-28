Mass. fire officials encourage cleaning dryer vents to avoid potential danger

Auburn Fire Rescue

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts fire officials are urging the public to inspect their dryer vent hose and to change it out if need be to avoid potential danger.

In a tweet, Auburn Fire Rescue pointed out that nearly 17,000 dryer fires are reported each year.

“The leading cause of these fires, at 34%, is the failure to clean dryer vents,” the post read.

The National Fire Protection Association suggests cleaning the lint filter every load of laundry, in addition to replacing accordion-style ducts, and cleaning the dryer duct at least once per year.

 

