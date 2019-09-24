Mass. fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms after tablet catches fire while charging

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts fire department is warning residents to check their smoke alarms after a tablet caught fire while charging inside a home in the middle of the night.

Crews responding to an alarm at a home on Madison Way in Hubbardston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday were greeted by smoky conditions, according to the Hubbardston Fire Department.

Officials say the tablet caught fire while charging before burning some papers next to it.

Someone sleeping in the home was able to extinguish the blaze after being woken by the smoke alarm.

“Without working smoke alarms this minor incident could have ended much differently! Make sure you have working smoke alarms and test them regularly, it could save your life,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)