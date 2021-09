Local firefighters returned to Massachusetts after spending two weeks helping battle wildfires out west.

Gov. Charlie Baker deployed 20 fire crews to help battle three separate fires threatening Montana and Idaho.

Wildfires have caused extensive damage in the west, with the Boulder fire burning for more than a month and covering 2,200 acres.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)