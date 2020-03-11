Mass. first responders prepare for coronavirus

As more cases of Coronavirus pops up, first responders are doing what they can to help patients, and also protect themselves.

That’s why Rich MacKinnon, President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, says they are already putting plans in place, starting with dispatcher training.

“Initial 911 call, they added different questions into have you traveled, have you been in contact with anyone that traveled, what are your symptoms, how long have your symptoms been,” says MacKinnon. “Some areas have instituted that one firefighter will get totally gowned up to go in and do an initial assessment, from 6 feet away, ask the important questions. If transport is needed, then that will be the one EMT or firefighter that deals with that patient.”

It’s the same thing Kevin Mont of Fallon Ambulance says Fallon, and the Massachusetts Ambulance Association, are doing.

“What we are trying to do is limit the amount of people that actually come in contact, if you have a suspected or a high suspicion of a case,” says Kevin Mont.

Mont says that will help with any possible staffing shortages.

MacKinnon agrees, and says the firefighters union is also currently working with fire chiefs across the state to come up with staffing plans. Just last Sunday, firefighters in Lynn went on a call for a deceased person, and self quarantined for 4 hours before the Medical Examiner determined cause of death.

“Whether it’s done through bringing in additional firefighters on overtime or extra shifts or holding firefighters over their allotted shift,” says MacKinnon. “We’re always there no matter the need is across Massachusetts, firefighters will be there to respond.”

Both men say one of the biggest concerns right now is equipment.

“Right now, there is a lack of equipment for some of our members in regards to just basic personal protective equipment, such as gowns, such as masks, different infectious disease kits.

The firefighters union expressed that concern with the state’s congressional leaders Wednesday afternoon.

“We have full hopes that as this thing progresses, we will get the equipment that we need,” says MacKinnon.

As for Fallon Ambulance, Mont says they are in good shape right now and have been able to order more equipment, because they are anticipating more use than normal.

“It’s a little different. The face shield, the gloves and the gown, although we’ve had them on ambulances for other things, hasn’t been something that’s always put on,” says Mont.

Both unions say there will always be a first responder to help and they are working with the Department of Health to strengthen their plans as coronavirus cases grow.

