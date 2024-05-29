A Massachusetts fugitive dubbed the “Bad Breath Rapist” was arrested in California Tuesday, 17 years after he fled during his trial in 2007 for breaking into a coworker’s house and raping her in 2005, police said.

Tuen Lee was arrested in Diablo, Calif. by Danville Police after he left a home and got into a vehicle with a woman, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police. He initially gave police a fake name, but then confessed when police pressed him about his true identity, police said.

On Feb. 2, 2005, Lee broke into a coworker’s house in Quincy and raped her, before detectives quickly identified and arrested him, police said. He was identified by his DNA and his “horrible breath,” which sparked the nickname, the “Bad Breath Rapist,” police said.

His case went to trial at Norfolk Superior Court and the jury came to a guilty verdict after two days of deliberation, police said. However, Lee left the state and was on the run for years.

The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Metro Team and Quincy police detectives put “hundreds of hours” into trying to find Lee, police said.

Earlier this year, investigators connected Lee to a Diablo, Calif. address — a multi-million dollar home owned by a female flower shop owner, police said. Investigators also found images of a man on social media they believed was Lee.

When officers arrested Lee on Tuesday, fingerprints confirmed his identity, police said.

“His female companion, after 15 years of being together in California, never knew who he really was,” police said in the statement.

Lee is being held in California before he is brought to Massachusetts.

