The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved applications for nine companies to offer online sports betting in March.

The commissioners voted Thursday to allow the casinos to start taking bets on March 10. Two said they’re not going to launch until May.

In-person sports betting began at the state’s three casinos on Jan. 31. However, Encore Boston Harbor is once again facing scrutiny for accepting illegal sports bets.

At the commission’s meeting Thursday, it was revealed that Encore accepted more forbidden bets on Boston College women’s basketball games.

Encore says it was a glitch in the system and they are not taking bets on any NCAA women’s college basketball games until they can get it fixed.

