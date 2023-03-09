The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is expected to vote Thursday morning to issue certificates of operation for the seven mobile betting platforms that plan to launch Friday.

During, the commission will also continue its review of mobile betting operators’ house rules. The commission started hammering out the final details at a meeting Wednesday, questioning sportsbook officials about the rules surrounding cancelling bets.

On Thursday, members of Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office are expected to question commissioners on how mobile sports betting is being advertised and whether people under the legal betting age of 21 are being exposed to potentially addictive products.

The AG’s office wants the commission to explain what it is doing to ensure people are gambling responsibly as mobile sports betting rolls out, something one gambling researcher says is critical.

“The accessibility and the availability and the 24/7 nature of it is a big concern if you have other things going on in your life and you use it as an escape,” said Professor Rachel Volberg. “That can be quite dangerous.”

“It’s important to understand your own risk profile before you get engaged with a new form of gambling,” Volberg added.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will meet at 10 a.m., exactly 24 hours before the launch of mobile betting in the state.

